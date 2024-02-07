Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

NYSE PW opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

