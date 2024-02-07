NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $870,315.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.83% and a negative return on equity of 219.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

