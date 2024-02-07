General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

GD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $267.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average of $239.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

