China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

