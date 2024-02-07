China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
