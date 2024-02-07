StockNews.com Downgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HXL. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Shares of HXL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

