SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $179.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

