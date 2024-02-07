SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

