Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE FI opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

