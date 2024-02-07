B. Riley Weighs in on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 106.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $97,656.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,344 shares of company stock worth $485,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 26.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

