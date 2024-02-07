Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of EIGR stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 EPS for the current year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
