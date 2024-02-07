Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

