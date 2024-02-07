First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FSFG opened at $17.14 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

