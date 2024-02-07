First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of FSFG opened at $17.14 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.75.
First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.22%.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
