Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreased by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.61.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Teck Resources by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

