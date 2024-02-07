StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.

About Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

