StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.
Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.