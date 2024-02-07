Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Thermon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $863.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 356,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 533,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

