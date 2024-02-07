Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

