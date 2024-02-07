Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

