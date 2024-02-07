Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.01. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

