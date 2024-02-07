AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZN opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

