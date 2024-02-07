StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.09 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.