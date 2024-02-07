StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BLCM opened at $0.09 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
