Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR opened at $0.39 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

