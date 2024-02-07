Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.75. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

