ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

