William Blair Weighs in on Gogo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gogo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Gogo has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gogo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.