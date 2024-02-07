FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issued By DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 in the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

