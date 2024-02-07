William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SEIC stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

