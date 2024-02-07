DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

First Foundation stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $457.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 877.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 1,429,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 796,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

