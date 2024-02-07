Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.12. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.43.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

