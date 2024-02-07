Brokers Issue Forecasts for Champion Iron Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Champion Iron Stock Up 1.0 %

CIA stock opened at C$6.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.13. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

