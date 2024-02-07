Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.47 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,320 shares of company stock valued at $369,724. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

