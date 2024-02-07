StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

