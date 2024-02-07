Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

