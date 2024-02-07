Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.60.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
