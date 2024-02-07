StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of HOLI opened at $25.71 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
