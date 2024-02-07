StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI opened at $25.71 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,450,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

