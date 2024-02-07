NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.09 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 379,830 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 489,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 300,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 435.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 751,951 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.