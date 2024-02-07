StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.14 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

