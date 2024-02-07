Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

