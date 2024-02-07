RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

RADCOM Trading Up 0.4 %

RDCM stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 million, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.72.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

