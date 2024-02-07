Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HOG opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 712,918 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 994,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after buying an additional 383,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 375,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

