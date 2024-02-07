Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 926 ($11.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of GBX 582 ($7.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($13.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 781.39. The firm has a market cap of £277.80 million, a PE ratio of -2,153.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider Victor Chavez bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,430.86). In other news, insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,793.53). Also, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,430.86). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,523 shares of company stock worth $2,759,210. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

