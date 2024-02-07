Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.

RCL stock opened at $120.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

