Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Silver X Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:AGX)

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silver X Mining in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Silver X Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silver X Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Silver X Mining alerts:

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Shares of Silver X Mining stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. Silver X Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.