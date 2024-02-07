Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Silver X Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:AGX)

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silver X Mining in a research report issued on Friday, February 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Silver X Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silver X Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter.
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
