Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By William Blair

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

