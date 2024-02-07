Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BFH. Barclays dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

