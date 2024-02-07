StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

