S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

