Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.3 %
WHLM opened at $4.69 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
