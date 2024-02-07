Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.3 %

WHLM opened at $4.69 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

