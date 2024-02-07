Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT opened at $3.21 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

