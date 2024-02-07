Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 6.7 %
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.12.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.