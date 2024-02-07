Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 6.7 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

