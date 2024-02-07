SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $60.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.