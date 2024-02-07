StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of PED opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
Featured Stories
