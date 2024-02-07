StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEDEVCO Company Profile

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

