Lightspeed Pos (LSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance
